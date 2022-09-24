Federal Govt Proposes December Dates For 7th National Youth Games In Unilorin





The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed that the 2022 National Youth Games (NYG) should hold between December 7 and 17, 2022.

Patrick Okeke, the director of grassroots sports development in the Ministry, disclosed this during a visit to the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Sulyman Age, yesterday..

He said the proposed dates were picked in consideration of the time that had been lost due to other events on the national scene and in order to give the institution ample time to prepare.

“The Ministry will be looking forward to the confirmation of the date by the University.

“But we must also commend the University of Ilorin for being an amazing host, having hosted the last five editions of the games impressively,” Okeke said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the University of Ilorin will in December be playing host to the competition for the sixth consecutive time, being the seventh edition.

Source: Leadership Newspaper