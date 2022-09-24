I’II Ensure Atiku’s Emergence As President –Walid Jibrin





Former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Walid Jibrin, has promised to work tirelessly until Atiku Abubakar is elected president in 2023 while applauding his party for appointing him as the chairman of Nasarawa State presidential campaign council.

Senator Jibrin who recently voluntarily resigned his position as the party’s board chairman specifically thanked the Nasarwa State PDP chairman and the entire executive, elders, caucus and all PDP members in the state for giving him such a very important assignment.

He said his appointment would further protect and strengthen the party considering his vast knowledge of the party being a member since 1998 when it was established.

He said; “I started strongly with the party ensuring that I never left the party for a second to any other party since 1998 to date. I have been a true party man right from the unit, ward, local government zone and state where I served as party leader.

“I also served…





Source: Leadership Newspaper