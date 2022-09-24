In New York, Buhari Launches Integrated Financing System





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that for Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole, achieving the SDGs will mean ending poverty and hunger, safeguarding the nation’s ecosystem and the planet and ensuring Nigerians live in peace and prosperity by the year 2030.

This was contained in the address by President Buhari Friday in New York at the strategic High Level Event to mark the official launch of the Nigeria Integrated National Financing Framework Report on Sustainable Development (NIFF), on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Stressing the importance placed by the present administration towards achieving this, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said: “It is pertinent to state that achieving inclusive, broad-based and sustainable development is a cardinal objective of our Administration.

“It is for this purpose that the Federal Government of Nigeria established a number of ambitious programmes in an attempt to accelerate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper