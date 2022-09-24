Kwara Group Kicks Against Appointment Of New UNILORIN VC





Some concerned indigenes of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State, on Monday, have challenged the process that produced the vice chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole.

The concerned Ilorin Emirate indigenes under the aegis of Ilorin Association of Friends made their feelings known at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

The leader of the group, Alh Bashiru Aliyu, said: “We have not called this press conference to bore you with the rhetorics or sentiment that an Ilorin man must always emerge as the vice chancellor of University of Ilorin, even though the process must not be programmed to edge out qualified indigenous candidates of the community, as the university in question is a federal institution opened to any qualified Nigerian; neither are we here to attack any personality.

“However, we are here to register our grievances on the sordid process that produced the least qualified as the new VC-designate against the established standard and…





