No Senator Is Interested In Buhari’s Impeachment Again – Orji Kalu





The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that federal lawmakers were no longer interested in the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari any longer, insisting that insecurity, which informed the impeachment threat, has improved.

It will be recalled that some Senators cutting across the ruling and opposition parties had given President Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address insecurity or face impeachment from office.

The Senate procceded on its annual recess shortly after the ultimatum was given and same has since expired.

LEADERSHIP reports that as the Senate reconvene this Tuesday, there were expectations that the impeachment threat against President Buhari will be revisited by the lawmakers.

But Senator Kalu, who allayed the fears that Buhari might be impeached by the Senate on resumption, said no lawmaker will be able to provide the required number of signatories for the impeachment either President Buhari or the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu added that…





