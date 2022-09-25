Air Travellers Stranded As Traffic Controllers Ground Flights In West, Central Africa





Air travellers to West and Central African countries including Nigeria were on Friday night and early morning on Saturday, stranded at airports across Africa causing chaos for passengers travelling to Europe, the United States.

The airlines flying in the continent, however, cancelled flights going to West and Central African countries, including the O.R Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg in South Africa.

However, Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), Nigeria said the nation’s airspace is open to foreign airlines.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the cancellation of flights was abruptly done by major airlines such as Asky, Emirates, Ethiopian, Proflight Zambia, among others, having been told that air transport workers under the auspices of the Agency for Aerial Navigation in African and Madagascar (ASECNA) had embarked on strike that will last for 48 hours.

ASECNA regulates air traffic in 18 countries in West and Central Africa, began strike on Friday following a disagreement over their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper