Christabel Onwuzu Emerges Queen of Nigerian Institutions (South West)





Christabel Onwuzu has emerged Queen of Nigerian Institutions (South West),at the Queen of Nigerian Institutions beauty pageant 2022 in Abuja

Miss Christabel who was the 3rd runner-up, secured one of the four crowns available between 15 other ladies who contested at the beauty pageant.

An enthused Christabel said that: “I feel so elated on winning this crown and I will use my reign to impact lives positively and be a shining light and inspiration to my generation.”

Queen of Nigerian Institutions is organised by Xender Modeling Agency.





Source: Leadership Newspaper