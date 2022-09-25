Ex-LEADERSHIP Advert Manager, Ogundele, Dies At 72





A former LEADERSHIP advert manager, Mr Tunde Ogundele, has passed away at the age of 72.

Ogundele died in the early hours of Thursday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, after a protracted illness.

His wife, Mrs Bola Ogundele, who confirmed the development, said Christian wake keep would be held on Thursday, Sept 29 2022.

She noted that the final burial would take place on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence, while praying for his soul to rest in peace.

The deceased’ wife can be reached through +234 803 919 9359 for commiseration and burial arrangements.





Source: Leadership Newspaper