Flood Claims 7 Lives, Displaces 2,800 In Kwara





No fewer than seven persons have lost their lives to devastating flood disasters in different parts of Kwara State in 2023.

The riverine communities in Patigi, Patigi local government area of the state were the worst hit by the disaster which has become an annual occurrence.

A total of 1,300 households and 2,800 persons were affected in the flood disaster that also submerged large hectres of farmlands and houses in Patigi.

Managing director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alh Abubakar Yelwa, made the disclosures on Sunday in Patigi, Kwara State.

Yelwa spoke while flagging off the distribution of N50m worth of relief materials to victims of flooding in the state.

The items distributed to the victims included 1,300 matresess, 500 bags of rice, 200 cartons of bath soap and 250 catons of detergents, among others.

Represented by the Commission’s director, Environment and Community Development, Mahmud Muhammed, Yelwa warned those leaving in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper