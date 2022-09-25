How ‘One PHC Per Ward’ Policy Threatens Lives Of Rural Dwellers In Oyo State





Since the day Oluchi Chioma, 35, started attending antenatal care at Awotan Orisun Healthcare Centre, Onigbaketun Awotan, in Ido Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo state, she had never missed her appointment, not just because she wants to know the condition of her unborn baby, but also because the health facility is the best one in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs.

“Who won’t love this clinic? To start with, the environment is serene, the health facility is spacious and there is never a time when there is no bed space, because the health facility has a lot of beds”, Chioma said.

She added, “As for the health workers, they take good care of the community members, especially pregnant women. Drugs are never out of stock and the nurses are very friendly. So you can see the reason why I am eager to attend my antenatal and looking forward to giving birth to my bundle of joy at this PHC.”

However, Chioma’s joy was recently cut short. Two months ago, the PHC was closed by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper