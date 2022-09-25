International Friendly: Godwin Delighted Over Super Eagles Debut





Saviour Godwin has expressed his delight after making his debut for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Algeria’s B team in a test game on Friday.

Godwin came off the bench to earn his first-ever appearance as goals from Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers earned the Eagles a draw against the 2022 CHAN-bound Side.

And speaking after the game, Godwin said in an interview published on NFF TV:”It was really amazing for me to play my first game for the Super Eagles I feel really excited. We had a test game this is good for everyone to get to know each other and get ourselves better.

“It was really an amazing outing for me and collectively as a team I feel this is a very good test game for us.

“The coach said every game is like a World Cup final we have to win every game, we have to have the mentality of winning. We have to have the ambition to win so that is what we went into the pitch with which is the mind set of winning.“

And looking forward to the international…





Source: Leadership Newspaper