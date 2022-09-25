LCCI To Maximise AfCFTA Opportunities To Drive Regional Market





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed readiness to extensively maximise the opportunities of the African continental free trade agreement (AfCFTA) to boost global and regional markets for start-up brands, big industries, tech hubs and multinational companies to facilitate trade amongst key markets.

The chamber gave the assertion while addressing at a press conference of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF)

According to LCCI, the 2022 LITF edition would drive business interest and focus on market integration for global players to participate for optimum awareness and trade promotions while strengthening ties with foreign partners to support.

African countries trade investment.

This, the chamber said, would deepen regional markets, integrate foreign partnerships, boost startups and encourage local and budding investors to facilitate trade across the world.

Earlier, chairman Trade Promotion Board, and vice president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper