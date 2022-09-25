Nigerians Have Taken Over Labour Party, Says LP National Chairman 





The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has said that all the labour movements and rallies across Nigeria were being sponsored by individuals, adding that the party was yet to start organising rallies.

According to Abure, the rallies were not surprising, adding that it was because the Labour Party has a people-oriented candidate that will work for the people and that will effectively serve the interest of the party.

In a statement he personally signed, Abure said for Nigeria to be great, people must own the process.

“The people will fund the process because they say he who plays the pipe dictates the tune. And therefore the people are the owners of the party and that is why they are funding these activities.

“People are contributing money, N1000, N10,000 and so on to carry out rallies for themselves. People are donating their buildings and the people of Nigeria are gradually owning the Labour Party.

“And of course, you know that the Labour Party is a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper