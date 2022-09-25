PDP’s Honey Badger





Nyesom Wike’s day job is to administer the affairs of Rivers State as Governor. But in actual fact, he is more than that. He is the ‘bee’ of Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The bee makes sweet honey and is loyal to its colony or beehive. The sweetness of the bee’s honey is only matched by the dreadfulness of the pain it inflicts on intruders or enemies. Bees are valuable because they produce the honey that titillates the palate and gives humans myriad health benefits. They also help in stabilising the environment by pollinating plants and preventing inbreeding.

Some analysts mistake Wike for a wasp. They are wrong. Whereas a wasp also stings like a bee, it does not leave a stinger behind after attacking the enemy. But a bee leaves a barbed stinger in your skin which, if not removed quickly, releases more venom, causing greater pain and inflammation. Scientists are unanimous that bees have a more complex venom which guarantees a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper