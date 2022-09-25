Pipeline Contract: Gov Diri, Ijaw Leaders Resolve Tompolo, Asari, Ateke Rift





The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, at the weekend, led prominent Ijaw elders to intervene in the feud among High Chief Government Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo, King Ateke Tom and Chief Dokubo Asari, over the recent award of pipeline surveillance contract by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to Tompolo.

Governor Diri and the Ijaw Elders under the umbrella body of Ijaw National Congress (INC) also said that all the leaders of the Ijaw nation and other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta have resolved to work together to protect federal government’s facilities in the Niger Delta region.

The meeting, which was convened under a meeting of critical stakeholders of the Ijaw nation led by the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, at the Government House in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, examined the various issues that threatened the unity of the Ijaw nation following the award of the pipeline surveillance contract to Tompolo’s firm.

Speaking at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper