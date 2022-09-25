Starlight Ace Verde Gaming Debuts With Starbet





Starlight Ace Verde Gaming Limited, a gaming corporation set up to advance gaming inclusion in Africa, Thursday, September 22, 2022, launched its betting company in Nigeria, Starbet.

The launching which took place at the office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Abuja, saw top members of the organization and the general public in attendance as they witnessed the birth of a new Bookey company.

Speaking during the launch, the Managing Director of the company, Tope Oni, said they were set to provide an unprecedented boost to the young, vibrant, and growing gaming audience in Africa through Starbet — its maiden innovative gaming offering in Nigeria.

Oni spoke highly of Starbet as an inclusive (online and retail) sports betting brand with unmatched benefits for its punters, partners, and the industry at large.

“In the face of the recent economic recession which has left several youths unemployed and underemployed, Starbet would be leveraging Nigeria’s huge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper