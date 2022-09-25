The Real Enemies Of Nigeria Are People Within Government – Aluko





As a human rights activist and June 12 advocate, what can you say about the allegation by Mahdi Shehu that the late Bagauda Kaltho, a journalist, was used by a United States diplomat to plant bomb in Durbar Hotel in Kaduna?

We must get it clear. The US Embassy should as a matter of urgency come out to clear its name on this allegation. I am speaking not just as somebody who was close to Bagauda Kaltho but somebody that is also a victim. While I was the student union president of ABU Zaria, there was a struggle for the leadership of the student union and the then Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida did not want me to be the president. So, there was pressure from the military and the traditional authority in the north. They did not want me to have a second term as the student union president because it was already clear that if I should go for the second term, I would win. Also, there were other factors. Of course, you cannot throw away the anti-democratic forces within…





Source: Leadership Newspaper