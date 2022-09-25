Wike Denies Reports That Tinubu Offered Him Senatorial Ticket





Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, has denied reports making the rounds that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, once offered a senatorial ticket to the Rivers State governor.

Ebiri, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Saturday, described the news, which was published in several online newspapers as “false, baseless and ludicrous.”

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a misleading report in some national dailies and online newspapers, particularly, Sahara Reporters that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, offered the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, senatorial ticket to defect the APC.

“Governor Wike was alleged to have disclosed this during the media chat that was aired on Channels Television, African Independent Television, Nigerian Television Authority and TVC on Friday, 23…





Source: Leadership Newspaper