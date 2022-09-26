As APC’s Internal Wrangling Impacts Ogun Assembly





The power play in the Ogun State House of Assembly has been intriguing to say the least.

The current House members are deploring judicial and legislative tactics in a battle steeped in party tussle.

All Progressives Congress (APC), faithful particularly from the Ogun East Senatorial district, were recently taken aback by the suspension slammed on two of its state lawmakers: Rt. Hon. ‘Dare Kadiri, representing Ijebu North II State Constituency and that of the Remo North State Constituency, Solomon Osho.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo in plenary, penultimate Tuesday, announced the suspension of the two lawmakers “till further notice”, for breaching the provision of Sections 14 and 15 of the Legislative House’s (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.

He said Kadiri, former deputy speaker, and Osho were found to have “severely and contentiously” breached the rights and privileges of OGHA and its leadership.

Oluomo said the suspension, signed “by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper