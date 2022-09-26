CJN Proposes Training Of Judges On Road Accident Cases





Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has proposed training for judges to enhance their adjudication in road accidents cases in courts.

Justice Ariwoola said this, as part of efforts at tackling the recklessness of most Nigerian drivers as well as finding justice for victims of road crashes as well as their dependents.

The acting CJN spoke at the 11th edition of the Kwapda’as Samson Rangna’am Dongban (KRSD) Annual Road Safety programme in Abuja.

The programme was aimed at sensitizing Nigerians on the need to adhere to safety policies and guidelines on Nigerian roads.

“My concern here is the training of judicial officers on issues pertaining to road safety bearing in mind the effect of road crashes cases and victims, especially on family and dependents,” he said.

The CJN disclosed that modalities would immediately be put in place for the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to commence the training which would be done in collaboration with the Federal Road…





Source: Leadership Newspaper