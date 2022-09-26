Flood Kills 7, Displaces 2,800 Persons In Kwara





Seven persons lost their lives to devastating flood disaster in different parts of Kwara State this year. The riverine communities in Patigi, Patigi local government area of the state is the worst hit by the disaster which has become an annual ritual.

A total of 1, 300 households and 2, 800 persons were affected in the flood disaster that also submerged large hectares of farmland and houses in Patigi.

The managing director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, disclosed this yesterday in Patigi.

Yelwa spoke while flagging off the distribution of N50million worth of relief materials to victims of flooding in the state.

The items distributed to the victims included 1,300 mattresses, 500 bags of rice, 200 cartons of bathing soap and 250 cartons of detergents, among others.

Represented by the commission’s director, Environment and Community Development, Mahmud, Muhammed, Yelwa warned those living in the riverine communities to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper