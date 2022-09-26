Interswitch Hosts Revenue Boards Chairmen Across Northern States





Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has organized its Engagement Forum with State Revenue Boards – Northern Region to discuss revenue collection and growth strategies using technology.

The two-day event, which took place on September 21 and 22, 2022 at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja, was themed, “Staying Ahead of the Revenue Growth Curve Using Technology”, where representatives from the revenue boards of 18 northern states were present.

At the event, conversations revolved around the challenges with the Nigerian tax landscape for state governments, opportunities for revenue growth through tax digitization, and examples of regions benefitting from effective tax digitisation. The participants were also engaged on the possibilities of revenue collection through automation as a means to ensure that revenue leakages are reduced.

Interswitch, a leading industry player, proffered cutting-edge technology solutions to effectively address the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper