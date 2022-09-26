JUST-IN: Bandits Kill 3, Kidnap 22 In Kaduna Communities





Bandits have killed three persons and kidnapped 22 locals including farmers in communities of Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, who made the disclosure in a statement, said on Saturday, September 24, 2022 around 7:30pm, the bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage Ward, killing two locals namely; Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu and kidnapped 12 persons and looted shops in the same community during the attack.

“On the same Saturday, another group of bandits killed 1 and kidnapped 6 persons at FARM CENTER located around Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna Road kidnapped 4 others at Dajin Jangali and seized 3 motorcycles (Bajaj Model) from farmers at Kamfanin Doka area,” he added.

BEPU observed with serious concern the way bandits continue to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.

The BEPU chaiman said the union will never relent in its continuos call on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper