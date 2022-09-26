NDLEA Arrests 75-year-old Man, 21 Others For Hard Drugs





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen) and 21 other suspects in operations across seven states.

The NDLEA also said during the operations, 1,001,387 bottles/capsules of banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura and tramadol as well as 2,536 kilograms of cannabis were seized and over 10 hectares of its farms destroyed in Edo and Adamawa states.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the grandpa was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, September 20, at Anguwan Sate, Mararraban Tola, Mayo Belwa council area of Adamawa State where he had a cannabis plantation from where 49kg of the illicit substance was recovered.

In Kwara State, at least 19,878 bottles of the banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura were intercepted by NDLEA operatives along Ilorin-Jebba highway on Wednesday September 21 and two suspects: Oladokun Oluwaseun, 49 and Ibrahim Jimoh, 27 were arrested.

Source: Leadership Newspaper