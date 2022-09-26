Osun River: Inspite Of Government’s Warning Of Pollution, Worshippers Still Believe In Its Spiritual Powers





On the eve of the celebration of Osun river deity by Osun Osogbo worshippers, the state government warned against the consumption of Osun water.

The state government through its commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, says the water is not good for drinking because it contains lead and other dangerous elements hazardous to human health.

But with test conducted by a non-profit organisation, Urban Alert recently revealed the river to be heavily contaminated with lead, mercury, cyanide and other elements.

The contamination it was gathered, emanated from the intensive activities of artisanal miners along the river basin spanning scores of kilometres, especially along Ijesaland axis of the state.

According to an Iponda-Ijesa resident, Ademola Adeboyejo, what the miners do on a daily basis is to rinse the mud/clay/granite brought from the mining site with the water to extract gold and other mineral deposit, turning water that is naturally colourless to whitish.

Several Osun adherents…





Source: Leadership Newspaper