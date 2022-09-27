Federal Govt Makes U-turn, Withdraws Order To Re-open Varsities 





The Federal Government has withdrawn its circular which directed vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and governing councils to re-open Federal Universities for students to resume academic activities.

LEADERSHIP reported earlier that a circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 was addressed to all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities ordering them to re-open federal universities.

But in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136 which was also signed by the Director, Finance and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, the commission rescinded the order.

Though it did not explain why.

The letter tagged, “withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated 23rd September 2022” partly reads, “I have been directed to withdraw the National Universities Commission (NUC) Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated 23″ September 2022 on the above subject.

“Consequently, the said Circular stands withdrawn. All Pro-Chancellors and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper