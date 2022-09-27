Football Development Masterplan





Football or soccer is considered one of the most popular sports in the world. For most Nigerians, it is, unarguably, the greatest bounding factor, a strong ‘pillar’ of unity begging to be harnessed.

The popularity of football in Nigeria gained momentum in the early 80s, and the country began to prove to the world in the 90s that she has come of age in the game when the Super Eagles qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup, USA ’94 and two years later made Olympic football history by becoming the first African and non-European and South American team to win a gold medal in the sport.

Since those glorious days, Nigerians have seen a steady decline of football. And to arrest the dwindling fortune of the game that brings joy to Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari recently unveiled the Nigeria Football 10-Year Development Masterplan (2022-2032).

The policy document, according experts, encapsulates functional strategies that would, if well implemented, outlast the Buhari…





Source: Leadership Newspaper