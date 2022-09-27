JUST-IN: Court Nullifies PDP Gov’ship Primary Election In Ogun





A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Tuesday, nullified the governorship primary election conducted by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The presiding judge, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo in his judgement, ordered the party to conduct another primary election within the next 14 days.

The court also barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Hon. Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the State.

The party had on May 25 conducted the primary election which produced Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

But three members of the party, Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuri, subsequently dragged the party, Adebutu and INEC to court, challenging the authenticity of the delegates’ list used for the conduct of the primary election.

The plaintiffs contended that the persons on delegates’ list used by the PDP electoral panel for the primary, were not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper