JUST-IN: Ex-NIMASA Topshot, Rotimi Fashakin, Is Dead





Former spokesman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Rotimi Fashakin, is dead.

Fashakin, who was also the immediate-past executive director (Operations) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), died suddenly on Saturday evening in London, United Kingdon.

Fashakin, served as NIMASA’s Executive Director from 2016 to March 2020,

According to family sources, Fashakin was studying Law at the University of Buckingham, and was billed to graduate in December.

The deceased was a graduate of the then University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State where he bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

His close ally, Eyitayo Ajayi, also confirmed his demise via a post on his facebook page.

He wrote: “I lost my brother Engr Rotimi Fashakin last night. I pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper