Labour Party Condemns Attack On Supporters In Katsina





Labour Party (LP) has condemned the attack on its supporters during a rally in Katsina State.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary of the LP, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, LP alleged that the party supporters were attacked by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party said it was getting clearer by the day that the APC had officially adopted violent attacks on LP’s presidential candidate support group across the country.

“LP finds this trend quite unacceptable and condemn the growing violence by some APC in most of the states controlled by the party.

“Once again, LP has to re- emphasis the fact that no one political party has a monopoly on crude and organised violence.

“One simply hopes that the security agencies will not continue to appear helpless as this chain of planned and choreographed violence are visited relentlessly on the LP presidential support groups all over the states under APC in the country.





Source: Leadership Newspaper