NDLEA Sets N194bn 1.8 Tons Cocaine Ablaze





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has burnt 1.8 tons of Cocaine, worth around N194billion recovered from the raid on a warehouse Ikorodu, Lagos.

This is even as the chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), said tougher time awaits drug barons and cartels operating in Nigeria if they fail to back out of their criminal trade and embrace legitimate ventures.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Marwa gave the assurance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 while leading stakeholders to witness the crushing and setting ablaze of 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered by the agency from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos last week.

The NDLEA had in a well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days stormed a hidden warehouse at 6 Olukunola street, Solebo Estate in Ikorodu where 1.8tons of cocaine were recovered and five suspects including a Jamaican were arrested.

Following the historical seizure,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper