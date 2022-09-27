Senate Inaugurates Probe Panel On Non-compliance With Petroleum Act, OML





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, inaugurated an Adhoc Committee set up by the Senate to investigate the non-compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Oil Mining Lease (OML).

The seven-member panel is chaired by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi (APC, Niger North).

Other members of the Committee are: Senator George Sekibo, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Albert Akpan, Senator Solomon Adeola, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Senate President tasked the members to see the assignment as another greater call to service, an investigation to right the wrongs and expose corruption in the petroleum industry.

Lawan told the committee: “We are all aware that over the years, our country has lost Direct Foreign Investments in the Oil and Gas Sector due to obsolete laws and regulations coupled with the unimaginable corruption in this sector.

“This led to the steps taken by this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper