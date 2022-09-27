Tinubu Campaign Council Postpones Scheduled Campaign Activities





The Director-General, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has announced adjustment to the time-table of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign activities in order to accommodate more stakeholders and interests.

Lalong, in a statement personally signed by him and issued to journalists, said consequently, the activities earlier announced for Wednesday, September 28 to kick-start the APC campaigns, will no longer hold.

It will be recall that APC had earlier announced a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off its presidential campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

It also announced that the members of the Campaign Council were to report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointment.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper