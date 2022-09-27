US Court Jails Gov Abiodun’s Ex-Aide 5 Years For Fraud





A United States District Court in Tacoma on Monday sentenced Abidemi Rufai, a former senior special assistant to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, to five years in prison for wire fraud.

Rufai, a 45-year-old, was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York on his way to Nigeria in May 2021 for stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic relief benefits from the United State government.

He pleaded guilty in court admitting that he used stolen identities to receive more than $350,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits from Washington state.

Rufai employed a feature of Gmail, Google’s free email service, that let him use a single email account, altered by the addition of periods to the address, to file multiple unemployment claims in Washington and elsewhere using stolen Social Security numbers and other personal data.

Attorney Nick Brown in a news release said that “He (Rufai) orchestrated ‘mystery shopper’ scams, business email compromise attempts, and filed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper