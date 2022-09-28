2023 Polls: CLEEN Foundation Boss Commends Buhari Over New Electoral Law





The Executive Director (ED) of CLEEN Foundation, Mr Gad Peter, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Bill 2022 into law.

Peter made the commendation during a high-level policy dialogue tagged, “2023 General Elections: Insecurity As A Threat To Constitutional Succession,” organised by CLEEN Foundation on Tuesday in Abuja.

In his opening remarks, the CLEEN Foundation boss said Nigerian elections in the past have been charaterised with violence ranging from ballot box snatching, rigging, vote buying and even outright killing by political thugs.

He noted that, similarly, building up of 2023 general elections in Nigeria has been greeted with alarming insecurity like banditry, kidnapping, proliferation of small arms and light weapons in some parts of the country.

The ED, however, commended President Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Bill, which allows for use of technical devices and electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral…





Source: Leadership Newspaper