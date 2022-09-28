ASUU Strike: Students Should Focus On International Opportunities – Sokunbi





Against the backdrop of incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), Nigerian students have been advised to turn attention to international opportunities to obtain basic educational degree.

The advice is coming from the Chief Executive Officer of Japaconsults, Oludayo Sokunbi, who urged Nigerian youths to remain focused and look at global opportunities to further their educational pursuits.

He stated that students needed to take advantage of the opportunities available at the international space and equipp themselves academically, stressing that, “Even if you still want to come back home, you will be more respected if you have foreign experience (degrees or work experience). Be outstanding.”

He noted that, “My expectations is to connect more youths to International opportunities.

“One of our major goal at japaconsults this year is to share 200 success stories of students studying abroad, and we have recorded more than 140 already. Next year, we are moving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper