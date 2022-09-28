Inflation: CBN Gives Banks 48 Hours To Meet 32.5% CRR





In a more aggressive twist to rein in inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced a two-pronged approach to effectively mop liquidity out of the vaults of the nation’s deposit money banks.

This is as analysts say the latest hike in rates by the MPC will only have a mild effect on inflation as the rising interest rate will further dampen growth of the economy.

MPC increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 150 basis points and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by a minimum of 32.5 percent. What that means is that the MPC raised the MPR to 15.5 percent, increased the CRR to a minimum of 32.5 percent, retained the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR, and retained the Liquidity Ratio at 30.0 percent.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said the commercial banks are now required to fund their accounts with the apex bank between today and tomorrow to enable the CBN meet the new liquid asset requirement or face severe…





Source: Leadership Newspaper