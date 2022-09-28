Infrastructure Devt Needs $3trn In 30 Years – Minister





The minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has said that the nation’s infrastructure development requires $3 trillion in 30 years to sustain a robust economic growth.

Sambo who stated this last week in a paper titled, “Financing Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure,” at the Nigerian Economic Partnership Forum, in New York, United States of America, said that Nigeria’s core infrastructure stock was estimated at 20 to 25 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP), which makes it necessary for private sector participation.

He called on foreign investors to take advantage of opportunities available for investment in the various sub-sectors of the nation’s transport industry, assuring prospective investors of rewarding Return on Investment (ROI) as well as a secure environment.

His words, “I would like to invite our friends and partners to come on board and take advantage of the ample opportunities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper