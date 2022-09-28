Qatar Conscripts Civilians For FIFA World Cup Security





Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians, including diplomats summoned back from overseas, for mandatory military service operating security checkpoints at World Cup stadiums.

According to a source and documents made available to Reuters, the deployment of conscripts, some of whom would normally defer national service because their work is considered vital, gives a huge sign.

It highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf Arab state hosting one of the world’s biggest sports tournaments.

The conscripts are training to manage stadium security queues, frisk fans and detect contraband like alcohol, drugs or weapons concealed in ponytails, jacket linings or even false bellies.

Qatar has a population of 2.8 million —- of which barely 380,000 are Qatari nationals —- and expects an unprecedented influx of 1.2 million visitors for the tournament.

It already has an agreement with Turkey which is supplying 3,000 riot police.

In early September, the civilians were ordered…





Source: Leadership Newspaper