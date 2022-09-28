Quality Education As A Critical Tool For National Development





There is a kind of Nigeria we want. We desire a Nigeria that has value for sound and quality education. Let me start by defining education.

Education in my little understanding means acquiring knowledge through learning. If I may ask, how can we acquire this knowledge?

The Nigeria that we want can make us (the children) to acquire this through the following:

Firstly, I want free education for all the children in Nigeria. It doesn’t matter whether they are from a rich or a poor family. It is a known fact that prevailing circumstances have made it difficult for many parents to pay their children school fees and this is preventing the children from acquiring more knowledge.

Secondly, we want qualified teachers capable of impacting knowledge into the children and also for the kids to do better.

Thirdly, we need a conducive environment because a school without chairs, tables, teaching boards, good classrooms, well-equipped computer classes and laboratory equipment will make learning…





