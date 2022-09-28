Watchtower Christian Assembly Celebrates 10th Anniversary





There was unlimited praise, singing and dancing as members of Watchtower Christian Assembly (WCA), a pentecostal church headquartered in Ikeja, Lagos, celebrated the 10th year anniversary of the church on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The celebration service was themed; ‘My Help’.

Men, women, youths and children of the church were beautifully dressed dancing to songs from the choir as they worshipped God.

The church was completely filled up such that some congregants had to remain standing while the service lasted.

Besides singing and dancing, the anniversary was celebrated with different activities that those who attended will not forget in a hurry.

Speaking during the celebration service, the senior pastor of the church, Samuel Adeleke Olayinka, explained that the celebration was not just about singing the church’s praise, but to reflect on God’s benevolence, goodness and mercies within the 10 years of existence.

Pastor Sam, as he is fondly called, further noted that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper