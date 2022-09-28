Wike Returns To Nigeria, Receives Rivers Aircraft Abandoned In Germany 





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the recovery and eventual return of an asset of the State, Legacy 600 Aircraft, was a reality and not mere politics.

The governor had earlier on Tuesday morning returned to Nigeria from London, where he had traveled to for an undisclosed reason, along with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

Wike spoke after receiving the Legacy 600 aircraft that touched down on Tuesday at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre local government area of the State.

The governor explained that it took intelligence report for his administration to discover such asset, owned by the state government.

He said: “The immediate past administration flew the aircraft to far away Germany, without any record of it made available to his administration.

“To the glory of God, the plane is back and Rivers people can see, Nigerians can see. It is not that we are playing politics. All we are saying, we never knew, nobody told us until we got…





Source: Leadership Newspaper