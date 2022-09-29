Buhari To Confer National Honours On Adesina, Dantiye 





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of National Honours on two past Presidents of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The honourees are Femi Adesina and Halilu Ibrahim Dantiye.

While Adesina, a Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, will be conferred with Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Dantiye will be honoured with Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

The duo was formally informed of the President’s decision in separate letters addressed to them, dated September 19, 2022 and signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

According to Akume, the investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9am.

Adesina and Dantiye will join other eminent Nigerians to be honoured on the said date by President Buhari.





Source: Leadership Newspaper