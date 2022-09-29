Cooperative To Support Investors In Real Estate Market





Paradise Investment Network Cooperative (PINCOOP) has introduced an all-inclusive opportunity for Nigerians across all strata to own a piece of the booming real estate market in Nigeria.

At a launch of the PINCOOP real estate cooperative society in Lagos, opportunities were opened for all Nigerians irrespective of status and income level to become real estate investors and own properties of their choice in the country.

Speaking at the launch, the PINCOOP Founder, Christy Kanu said, the initiative is designed to give equal opportunities to all Nigerians to invest their savings in the increasingly lucrative real estate sector in the country.

She stated that, the launch of PINCOOP was borne out of her inability to invest in developed properties at choice areas, which was almost impossible to afford for low-income earners.

“Some years ago, I was keen on investing in real estate market in Lagos, but it became increasingly difficult because properties are extremely expensive in choice…





Source: Leadership Newspaper