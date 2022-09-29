How To Welcome Office Guests

PROJECT PROFESSIONALISM
By projecting a professional, capable demeanor, you imply that guests’ experience with the business as a whole will follow suit.
GREET ALL VISITORS LOUD AND CLEAR
While it seems self-evident, plenty of front-desk workers mumble their salutations. Greeting visitors by saying “Good morning” or “Good afternoon” in a steady, audible tone imparts an air of capability sure to be appreciated by everyone.
ASK VISITORS WHOM THEIR APPOINTMENT IS WITH
Assuming a guest is there to see the wrong person suggests inefficiency, something no one in your business wants that person to feel going into a professional exchange with your company.
ASK FOR THE VISITORS NAME AND NOTE THE PRONUNCIATION
This way, when you alert a member of your office that their visitor is on site, you’ll also guarantee they know how to address the visitor, in case he or she has a name with a unique pronunciation.
KEEP THE VISITOR INFORMED
After you’ve notified a colleague that their…
Source: Leadership Newspaper