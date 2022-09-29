How To Welcome Office Guests





PROJECT PROFESSIONALISM

By projecting a professional, capable demeanor, you imply that guests’ experience with the business as a whole will follow suit.

GREET ALL VISITORS LOUD AND CLEAR

While it seems self-evident, plenty of front-desk workers mumble their salutations. Greeting visitors by saying “Good morning” or “Good afternoon” in a steady, audible tone imparts an air of capability sure to be appreciated by everyone.

ASK VISITORS WHOM THEIR APPOINTMENT IS WITH

Assuming a guest is there to see the wrong person suggests inefficiency, something no one in your business wants that person to feel going into a professional exchange with your company.

ASK FOR THE VISITORS NAME AND NOTE THE PRONUNCIATION

This way, when you alert a member of your office that their visitor is on site, you’ll also guarantee they know how to address the visitor, in case he or she has a name with a unique pronunciation.

KEEP THE VISITOR INFORMED

After you’ve notified a colleague that their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper