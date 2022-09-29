Independence Day: Federal Govt Declares Monday Public Holiday





Federal government has declared Monday, October 3, 2022, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who announced the public holiday, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s 62nd anniversary.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling and eradicating all forms of challenges – be they political, socio-economic or otherwise.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, quoted Aregbesola as saying that, “The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation. However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at our disposal until respite comes our way.”

Aregbesola said the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of nations and the greatness ahead of the country if held high through work hard would be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper