JUST-IN: Appeal Court Vacates Order Stopping NFF Elections





A Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Thursday, vacated the order of interim injunction that barred the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) from going ahead with its elective congress fixed for September 30 in Benin City the capital of Edo State.

The interim order followed a suit that was lodged before the Federal High Court Abuja by the Nigerian Professional Footballers Association (NPFA).

The plaintiff had, among other things, prayed the court to direct the NFF and Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to halt further action on the elective congress of Nigeria’s football body, pending the determination of its case before the court.

PFAN had gone to court to ask for an amendment of the 2010 NFF Statutes, which led to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 15 stopping the NFF elections slated for Benin City.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, ruling on an ex-parte motion, ordered the Youth and Sports Development Minister and the NFF President, or any person acting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper