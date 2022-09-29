JUST-IN: NECO Releases 2022 SSCE Results





The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2022 June/July Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

Announcing the results in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the results were released just after 45 days the last paper was written by school-based candidates.

He said candidates can access their results on NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration numbers.

Wushishi said the number of candidates that registered for the examination was 1,209,703, with 636,327 males, representing 52.60% and 573,376 females, representing 47.39%, while the number of candidates that actually sat for the examination was 1,198,412, with 630,180 males representing 52.58% and 568,232 females representing 47.41%

He said, “Number of candidates who made Credit and above in English Language is 889,188 representing 74.89%.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper