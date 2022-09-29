Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry Reopens Sunday





The Enugu Catholic Diocese has directed the re-opening of the popular Adoration Ministry in Emene, Enugu State.

The ministry founded by the fearless Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, will re-open on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The Ministry was shut down by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu following the Fr. Mbaka’s outburst against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

In a statement announcing the re-opening said, Fr. Mbaka said: “To the glory of God, Adoration Ministries starts on Sunday 2nd October , 2022 with 10am Mass. God bless you miraculously as you come Joyfully to worship God with us. Fr Mbaka Ejike Camillus.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper