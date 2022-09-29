National Climate Change Conference To Focus On Financing





Frontline community activists, local and international civil society groups, development experts and government representatives will converge in Abuja for the National Conference on Climate Change, COP27 and Beyond to build consensus on the need for adequate climate financing for the implementation of adaptation and mitigation plans in Nigeria and Africa.

The conference, organised by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), which is coming a month away from the Climate conference scheduled for Egypt in November, will draw on the expertise of participants who will interrogate Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions and Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021.

CAPPA’s director of programmes, Philip Jakpor, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, disclosed that the conference, scheduled to hold on 29 and 30 September 2022, is intended to enrich the existing pool of information and resources needed to upscale inclusive climate change…





Source: Leadership Newspaper